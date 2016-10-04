Political parties urged to consider local governance reforms

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bolgatanga, Oct. 4, GNA - Mr Kwesi Jonah, a Senior Research Fellow of the Institute for Democratic Governance, has said the current 'winner takes all' political system has bred non-inclusiveness hence the need for a paradigm shift.

He said the current system was not only a threat to the country's democracy but has also entrenched non-accountability.

Mr Jonah, made the call at a Regional Dialogue forum as part of a nationwide outreach programme on 'Democratic Devolution' held in Bolgatanga.

The forum which attracted various stakeholders including political parties, civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, youth and women groups among others was to intensify the need for constitutional reform and to solicit the support of the stakeholders.

Mr Jonah said any political party that wins the 2016 general elections should ensure that District Chief Executives were elected and not appointed by the President as it is currently done.

'IDEG is happy that almost all the flag-bearers of the various political parties including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People's Party (CPP), the People National Convention People Party (PNC) and the Progressive People Party among others have agreed to the proposal to elect DCEs instead of appointing them. It is very crucial for the electorate to ensure that these political parties honour their promises after the election', he said.

Dr Atudiwe P. Atupare, a Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, said the change had to reflect on social life and called for the reformation of the decentralization concept.

'Our current situation could be described as 'self denial'. We must stop pretending and do the right thing. We cannot deny the fact that our District Assembly Election is politicized. We need to reform the system', he said. Participants at the forum lauded IDEG and the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) for organizing the forum and re-emphasised the need for constitutional reforms to pave way for democratic growth of the country.

GNA