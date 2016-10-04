Support the registration of households exercise, assemblies urged

By Samuel Adadi Akapule, GNA

Bolgatanga, Oct. 4, GNA - Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDs) have been urged to support the implementation of the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) exercise which is underway in the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The GNHR, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), is expected to be replicated nationwide after its successful implementation in the three regions of northern Ghana.

Mr Robert E. Austin, the National Coordinator of the Ghana Social Opportunities Project (GSOP), called on the stakeholders including all the thirteen Municipal and District Chief Executives and Coordinating Directors in the Region to support the implementation of the project

The forum was also attended by the Regional Minister and his deputy and the Regional Coordinating Director, a team from the Ministry of MoGCSP and the World Bank.

It was aimed at briefing the stakeholders on the benefits of the GNHR and to solicit their support in the implementation of the project.

The National Coordinator said the GNHR Project which is funded by the World Bank in collaboration with the Government of Ghana would facilitate the identification of extremely poor and vulnerable households and thus become the sole database used by all social protection programmes to identify respective beneficiaries.

'Data from the Registry will be used for social intervention programs such as LEAP, Free Health Insurance, Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW), Ghana School Feeding Programme, and the Free School Uniform Programme among others. It is important for major stakeholders like you to help in the implementation of the project to enable Ghana as a country make greater impact on poverty reduction', Mr Austin said.

The exercise would coordinate the different social protection interventions and provide data to all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies that may need data in their respective endeavours as well as serve as data for development partners who want to help in the development process of the country, he said.

Mr Austin said 390 Enumerators and 180 Community Focal Persons would be engaged in the Upper East Region to help collect data for the GNHR and the districts would be tasked to assist in the recruitment of personnel to undertake the exercise which is supposed to commence fully in January 2017.

Mr Mawutor Ablo, the Director in charge of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of the MoGESP, said the GNHR would help in facilitating a more effective and efficient social protection system that has the potential of contributing to the progress already made in the poverty reduction strategy of the country.

'The GNHR will require the support of all to succeed. Ghanaians must respond to the call to participate in the registration exercise to enable the delivery of a credible Single National Registry that will inure to the benefit of all', he said.

Mr Albert Abongo, the Regional Minister, pledged the support of the Regional Coordinating Council to the implementation of the project saying as one of the poorest regions in the country, it needed more social protection systems to help bridge the poverty gap.

He said there is the need for all the thirteen Municipal and District Chief Executives and the District Coordinators to pay special attention to the implementation of the project.

