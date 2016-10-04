VSO, GES pilot new education project in two districts

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Tongo (U/E), Oct. 4, GNA - The Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO), a Non-Governmental Organization in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Open Learning Exchange (OLE) Ghana is piloting a new education project using mobile technology in two districts.

The new project dubbed 'Teacher Empowerment through Support and Technology (TEST)', funded by Stavros Niarchos Foundation, is being piloted in 20 basic schools in the two beneficiary Districts- Talensi District of the Upper East Region and the West Mamprusi District of the Northern Region.

The project aims at identifying innovative ways in which mobile technology in Ghana can be used to address educational challenges to help improve upon the quality of education and is expected to serve as an operational mobile platform for professional teacher development.

Speaking at separate functions in the two beneficiary Districts during the deployment of the TEST and the capacity building for stakeholders, Mr Eric Duorinaah, the Programme Manager of VSO, said one of Ghana's greatest developmental challenges was how to improve the quality of education in the public basic schools.

He said even though a lot of investments made in the education sector had improved the enrolment of children at schools, the learning outcomes among pupils continue to be among the worst in the world.

Mr Duorinaah said the TEST project was an extension of VSO's flagship education programme, Tackling Education Needs Inclusively (TENI) being implemented in the three regions of the North in collaboration with GES.

It is aimed at promoting quality education among pupils, especially girls and children with disabilities

'The coming into being of the Teacher Empowerment through Support and Technology (TEST) project is a plus and will help complement the TENI project to fast-track the achievement of quality education in Ghana', he said.

Mr Duorinaah said the technology would also provide quality resources for reading instruction and change teaching practice in order to improve reading outcomes in primary school pupils.

Mr Kofi Essien, the Executive Director of OLE Ghana, the implementing partner of the project, said ICT is the driver of every sector including the education adding that as teachers, it is crucial for them to take ICT seriously to enable them deliver effective quality education to the pupils.

He said some of the components of the project meant to support teachers to become more responsive and accessible were a digital Teachers' resource center and an e-Library of learning materials to be used by teachers. GNA