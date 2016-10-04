Don't idolise manifestoes - NDP

By Agnes Ansah/Theophania Dzadza, GNA

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - The General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP) Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, on Tuesday said the media have over idolised political party manifestoes.

He described these manifestoes as 'just projections and speculations, and once in government the party gives reasons for not being able to fulfill it'.

Alhaji Frimpong said this in an interview on the Ghana News Agency election project dubbed: 'GNA Tracks Elections 2016,' which seeks to educate the electorate on the various issues raised by political parties, the elections management body and other governance institutions.

The project also seeks to ensure gender and social inclusion in national politics and also provides voice for the youth, vulnerable groups, opinion leaders and the broader spectrum of the society to contribute to peaceful elections.

The project has also created a platform to analyse the manifestoes of all political parties and provide in-depth news items on each thematic area, as captured for them to make an informed judgment.

Alhaji Frimpong explained that most of the leaders do not put into practice the ideas espoused in their manifestoes once elected.

He said in the Ghanaian Electoral context, elections are not won based on manifestoes promises 'but leaders with strong attitude and charisma and cited Dr Kwame Nkrumah and President Jerry John Rawlings as examples of such leaders.

'Their general success in governance was not based on their electoral manifestoes but their demonstrated ability, character, fortitude and general sense of purpose,' Alhaji Frimpong stated.

He classified Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the NDP Presidential Nominee as one of such a leader if elected to transform the country.

Alhaji Frimpong, therefore cautioned the media to tread steadily as they push for the 2016 manifestoes of political parties contesting the elections.

