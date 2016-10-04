President Mahama embarks on Brong-Ahafo campaign tour

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
4 October 2016

Yeji(B/A), Oct. 4, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday embarked on a four-day campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo Region with a call on Ghanaians to embrace steps that would maintain the peace of Ghana.

This, he said, Ghanaians could do by strictly adhering to regulations spelt out in the Constitution of Ghana without resulting to any form of violence or undermining.

President Mahama who began the tour at Yeji in the Pru District would during his four-day campaign, call on chiefs, address rallies, inaugurate completed development projects and seek the mandate of the people for another four-year term.

He would be visiting Yeji, Basa, Amantin, Prang and Kwame Danso on his first day of the tour, while the second day would begin with the Best National Teachers' Award programme in Sunyani.

Later on Wednesday, President Mahama would call on the Paramount Chief of Bechem, hold a rally and move to Dua-Yaw Nkwanta, where he would interact with the people before closing the programme of the day at Abesim.

President Mahama would also inaugurate two Community Day Senior High Schools at New Longoro in the Kintampo North District and Krobo in Techiman North.

President Mahama promised to allocate an Ambulance to the Yeji Midwifery Training College to facilitate the movement of emergency cases from their homes to the health facilities in the area.

President Mahama further made known plans to provide a new Pontoon that would convey goods and services at the Yeji-Makango stretch of the river.

He appealed to the people to eschew acts that could undermine the progress of the country by conducting themselves professionally during the activities leading to the December 7 polls this year.

Nana Pimapim Yaw Kabrese V, Paramount Chief of Yeji appealed to the government to put in measures that would ensure peaceful elections this year. GNA

