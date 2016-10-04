Forum on CHPS implementation system ends

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Oct.4, GNA - The Ghana Health Service in collaboration with its stakeholders has organisaed a day's national forum on the effective implementation of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS).

The idea was to ensure that proper practices are adhered to and to ensure that nobody or child dies before reaching the age of five.

Dr Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyirah, the Executive Director of Ghana Health Service (GHS) speaking at the event said the success of CHPS is its ability to boast and say that all children delivered did not die at the age of five.

For this reason, he said the forum seeks to engage stakeholders to enable them deliberate and come up with compendium of ideas to better implement CHPS systems to improve health coverage.

The forum was as well used to discuss matters such as highlights of the CHPS policy, the national CHPS implementation guidelines, CHPS cost study and planning tool and best practices.

It was on the theme: " Enabling CHPS in a Resilient Decentralised Health System-Putting Communities at the Centre of Attaining Universal Health Coverage in Ghana."

Mr Alexander Segbefia, the Minister of Health commended the GHS for the programme, saying CHPS enables communities to be active participants in the provision of their own health care.

He said CHPS is not an isolated strategy for communities only but rather thrives on a robust and resilient decentralised health system where the sub-districts and regions seamlessly work together in an integrated manner.

Mr Segbefia said there is therefore the need to implement CHPS with the whole health system in view.

He urged stakeholders not to lose sight of this fact.

He said the Ministry would do all within its reach to give CHPS the needed support and commended the Development partners such as USAID, JICA, UNICEF among others for their contributions in helping government to provide close-to-client quality essential health care services to the people.

"The Ministry will continue to play its active oversight roles and mobilise the needed resources for the CHPS implementation scale up."

Mr Segbefia indicated that the country have a total of 6418 demarcated CHPS zones but 3993 were functional as at June 2016.

Out of the number 1854 CHPS compounds have been constructed by Municipal and District Assemblies together with other health development partners.

He therefore urged the stakeholders to share information on CHPS policy, strategy, implementation guidelines and other documents to facilitate CHPS scale up.

The Minister used the occasion to launch the CHPS Web page, which would allow for easily accessibility to clients, patients and stakeholders.

The website provides interaction and a sharing platform to improve healthcare and emergency situations.

Dr Victor Ngongalah, Lead of the Health Sector Development Partners, commended government for the development of a long term CHPS strategic plan with financial plan for implementation that takes in account all operational cost across the country.

He said the President's evidently strong commitment to scaling up CHPS implementation to significantly increase access to health care for in-need populations, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach-areas.

"We look forward to stronger commitment at all levels and sectors to ensure that the most needed resources could be mobilised to support CHPS for a Universal Health Coverage."

He urged government to strengthen and sustain the new momentum that CHPS is gathering to ensure more funding as the DPs' investment is not a long term.

This is because the DPs would not be funding cost effective primary interventions for a long time as they look forward to domestic revenue being ploughed into the recurrent costs to deliver quality care at the community level.

The programme was supported by USAID under its Maternal and Child Survival Programme.

