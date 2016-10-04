Ghanaians charged to wear African prints

By Edwina Ocansey/Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - Mr Abraham Otabil, Public Relations Officer, the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing has charged Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of wearing African prints.

He explained that the Ghanaian or African prints portrays the identity and promotes the local industries especially the made in Ghana goods and services.

'It is always good to be seen in a Ghanaian/African wear you have to be proud to be a Ghanaian/ African'.

Mr Otabil, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, when he commended President John Dramani Mahama for championing the course of wearing of Ghanaian/African internationally.

'President Mahama, most often adores Ghanaian/African print…I consider him as the number advocate of made-in-Ghana Campaign.

'This means that the President has certified made-in-Ghana goods to promote the local Industry,' he said.

Mr Otabil called on government to put in place a policy that would drive the wearing of Ghanaian/African wears all the time if not all days, 'by so doing, it will promote jobs for the industry and youth'.

He commended corporate entities who have developed their brand of 'Friday Wear,' to promote their corporate image.

Mrs Olivia Ashley, a staff of the Ministry of Trade and Industry told the GNA that: 'It is the duty of this Ministry to promote made-in Ghana goods, so for us, we wear customised Ghanaian/African prints every week day'.

Ms Rosetta Renner, also at the Ministry: 'I am very particular about African prints. We are allowed to wear the African prints, not only on Fridays but also on weekdays as far as it is decent and comfortable there is no prohibition.'

Madam Lydia Quarshie, of the Ministry of Works and Housing said: 'We in this ministry are also encouraged to proudly wear our officially designed Ghanaian print to work any day.'

The move to promote Made-in Ghana goods is receiving appreciable response as many city dwellers have adapted to wearing the 'Friday Wear' on Fridays.

