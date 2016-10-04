Human resource needs of CHPS centres should be prioritised

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - Dr Victor Ngongalah, the Leader of the Health Sector Development Partners, has asked government to address human resource needs of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS), to ensure effective implementation of the facilities.

He said it is critical to have properly managed and required human resources on CHPS because it is a task the sector is still grappling with.

Dr Ngongalah was speaking at the opening of the National CHPS forum in Accra.

The aim of the forum was to enable stakeholders share ideas on the implementation systems of CHPS.

He on behalf of the Development Partners (DPs) urged government especially the Ghana Health Services to look into the referral and counter referral system in order to ensure continuum of care from CHPS levels.

He said the setting up of both strategy and technical committee is important as there are many DPs engaged in CHPS but are not well coordinated thus, not making the most out of investment.

"We therefore look forward to a more functional and efficient coordination between the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and the DPs and other stakeholders at the national and decentralised levels", he stated.

Dr Ngongalah however said DPs are impatiently looking forward to the completion of the reform of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

"We are confident that this will make funding of the most cost-effective interventions more efficient.

We strongly believe in what can be achieved in terms of health outcomes through a well-funded and efficiently managed CHPS and renew our collective and individual commitments to support the efforts of Government in this area for the realisation of the health needs of the populations".

You can count on our continues support, he said.

GNA