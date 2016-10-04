A.M.E Zion inducts Rev Dogbe as 104th Bishop

BY D. I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - The African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church has inducted the Right Rev Dr Hilliard Dogbe as the Bishop of the Western West Africa District of the Church.

The district covers Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and Togo.

Bishop Hilliard, until his elevation, was the Pastor in charge of Aggrey Memorial A.M.E Zion Church, Mamprobi.

He also served as the Chief of Staff and Protocol to Bishop Seth Lartey, the past Bishop of the Western West Africa Episcopal District.

Representatives of the Church presented signs of the Episcopal Office to Bishop Dogbe, after he was decorated with a robe by Kenneth Monroe, the President of the Board of Bishops.

They presented to the new Bishop a pastoral staff to be upheld and sustained by Christ as he exercised authority over the Ministry.

He was also given a Bible as a sign to proclaim fearlessly prophetic word in the cause of justice and peace. A loaf of bread and cup was added to enable him to keep members in communion with Christ and the Church.

A towel and a basin were also given to him, signifying to the congregation that the new Bishop would be their pastor, preacher, and teacher; and he would encourage and support all the baptised people in their gifts and ministries, and pray for them without ceasing.

Also a book of discipline was offered to him, which was meant to guard the people's faith, seek unity, supervise the whole Church, and supervise its life, work, and mission.

Bishop Dogbe took a gavel as a sign to preside the annual conferences; appoint pastors and assign ministers to their ministries, and guide the people in their common mission of love and justice, witness and service.

Bishop Monroe said after the presentations: 'These are the signs of your ministry among the people of the Western West Africa Episcopal Area of The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.'

'Faithfully administer discipline, but do not forget mercy, that when the Chief Shepherd shall appear, you may receive the never-fading crown of glory.'

Bishop Monroe spelt out his new roles as being planning and coordination of operations and activities within the Episcopal District, together with the provision of leadership and effective management of work.

Bishop Dogbe is described as an 'astute administrator, a pastor, a counsellor, an academician, church builder, and a leader with a proven ministry in Ghana and beyond.'

He is also hailed as someone with passion for multi-generational ministry that finds high premium in his ministry to the youth and the aged as well as a person who places much emphasis the on 'holistic' development of every individual and total wellbeing of all.

Bishop Dogbe told large crowd of Christian faithful, including the representatives of the Christian Council of Ghana that: 'God is faithful, when it comes to God and his faithfulness, he will never fail us.'

'But faithfulness lies in our soul,' he explained. 'It is also amazing that this Bishop [Monroe] who has influenced our lives in so many ways, who ordained people as deacons and as elders and continues to inspire on this journey.'

'Beloved this is to suggest that let's no one look down upon our land, let no one look down upon you.'

'The fact that you are a Ghanaian, the fact that you are African does not make you inferior to somebody else.'

'God has endowed each of us with great potentials and great possibilities, all we have to do is to unearth our talents in faithfulness and allow God to do God's work.'

Bishop Dogbe was born to the late Presiding Elder, Doe Dogbe-Gakpetor, and Mrs. Catherine Efua Dogbe-Gakpetor.

He was baptised under one Bishop W.A Hilliard, and received into full membership by Bishops Cecil Bishop and Ruben Lee Speaks.

He grew up in faith in the A.M.E Zion Church and is married to Cynthia Adwoa Serwaa Dogbe, with two sons, Emile Delali and Ellis Delasi.

