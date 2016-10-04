The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, has described the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party with a penchant for rigging elections.

The NPP Flagbearer's jabs were in response to the NDC Running Mate, Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, warning Ghanaians to be wary of attempts at rigging from the NPP during an address at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking during his tour through the Ablekuma West constituency, Nana Akufo-Addo said, “what I know is that when it comes to rigging, they [NDC] are masters with a copyright in it. We will never do that, our party is very democratic.”

He further hailed the electorates apparent resolve to the embrace the NPP during the upcoming polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the NDC has “realised that it will lose the election. They should just accept the reality and not make Ghanains angrier. Ghanains have made up their minds to sit on the back of elephants to change the election.”

NPP peddling falsehood – Kofi Adams

But the Campaign Coordinator of the NDC, Kofi Adams, responded to Nana Akufo-Addo's comments saying the NPP are only peddling falsehood and exhibiting double standards to win power.

“For me, Nana Addo and his running mate want to win an election through pushing falsehood, through peddling untruths… consistently, they have been saying such things on many other fronts, whether it is to do with projects we are doing, whether it is to do with even agriculture,” he said on Eyewitness News.

In light of the accusations from the NPP, Kofi Adams asserted that “the NDC will never rig an election. That is why anytime the election is free and fair, we will win any day any time.”

“That is why anytime we are in power, you will see that reforms are done, reforms that push our electoral process further and make it even cleaner are always done when NDC is in power,” he added.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana