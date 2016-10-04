Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 4 October 2016 21:06 CET

IGP orders policemen to stop checking drivers' licences, others

By MyJoyOnline

The Ghana Police Service has ordered the cessation of motor-checks on the country’s roads with immediate effect.

A wireless message from the top hierarchy of the police in Accra Tuesday said “all motor checks in the country [are to be] suspended with immediate effect.”

It said personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service are to be "used only for traffic management duties.

Story by Ghana I Myjoyonline.com

General News

