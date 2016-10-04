President of B/A House of Chiefs endorses Mahama for second term 

The Omanhene of Yeji, Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese has endorsed President John Mahama for a second term in office.

The chief, who doubles as the President of the Brong Ahafo regional house of chiefs called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the president in the December polls.

Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese was addressing a gathering of elders and people of Yeji when President John Mahama visited the area as part of his Brong Ahafo regional tour today.

He said the President had achieved a lot in his first term of office in spite of the numerous challenges he faced.

“Lets consider the many projects undertaken by the John Mahama administration. All these were achieved in just three and half years because just when he took over, he was backtracked by litigation and we all know how restless one can become with litigation, but this man with all the stress has achieved all these in three years,” the chief said.

He noted that, the efforts of the opposition to make nothing out of the President's achievements did not deter the President because he was focused.

“His opponents say he has not done anything. They did everything to suppress him but he was not deterred. Those saying these things were given 8 years to do what they can but he has not even had 4 years. One would have expected these people to reason to give the President another four year so that confidently analyze, whether he has done well or not,” he said.

He questioned, “why don't we give him another term. I'd wish we give him another four years the new can compare. In fact, we might even get to know that his three years of being in office might outweigh the eight years of others. I am sharing this because I want Ghana to develop.”

President Mahama in his address described himself as a responsible leader who bites the bullet to solve nation's biggest problems.

He cited the energy crisis and other economic issues that bedeviled the country as challenges he took up and dealt with.

The told the residents, he has fulfilled his earlier promise to reconstruct dilapidated structures at the Yeji Senior High School. He also added that he has instructed the ministry of transport to station one of the newly state acquire pontoons at Yeji to facilitate that transportation of resident across the Volta River.

'Mahama on Brong Ahafo tour'

President Mahama who is currently on a 5-day campaign tour of the region expected to tour a number of constituencies in the region with his 'Changing Lives and Transforming Ghana' agenda to woo the electorates to renew his mandate for the second term.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana