The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, President John Mahama's visit to Yeji in the Brong Ahafo region has him tout the strides his government has made building a robust economy.

In an address to the chiefs and people of Yeji of the Pru East constituency on his campaign tour, President Mahama said the NDC government has done all it needs to sustain the economy and because of this, “a lot of investors have reposed confidence in our economy. The Cedi has also been stabilised.”

He also noted the decreasing inflation rates and cited the recent Moody's rating as proof of the strides made in the last four years.

“Apart from this, Moody's rating some two weeks ago also showed that our economy is robust. They said we have moved from a negative rank to a stable one,” the President said.

Pru East being the constituency of a former Power Minister, Kwabena Donkor, who ended up resigning in December 2015 because of the power crisis, President Mahama also took time to speak about how he handled the power situation.

“I am not one that pushes the blame on others. That has been the tradition of previous governments, to apportion blame but I will not do this. I will rather take the responsibility to fix the problem.”

President Mahama however said the Country’s power situation had seen an upturn of fortunes saying that, “if you critique the situation properly, Ghana's power issues have stabilised and we have more to use and we will still export the excess to our neighboring countries.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana