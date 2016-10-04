KMA Presiding Member election ends in deadlock sixth time

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has been unable to elect a Presiding Member (PM) after the Assembly’s sixth election ended in a deadlock.

The Tuesday's election saw the two contestants Abraham Boadi polling 69 votes and Michael Adusei Bonsu recording 50 votes.

To win the position, a candidate is expected to poll about 98 votes that represent two-third majority per Standing Orders of the Assembly.

This suggests that the two candidates failed to poll enough individual votes to preside over the KMA.

KMA has for months been without a Mayor after Kojo Bonsu bowed to pressure mounted on him by the Asanteman Traditional Council to resign for alleged questionable attitudes that cast a slur on traditional authority in the Ashanti Region.

President John Mahama has since been unable to appoint his replacement 63 days to the presidential and parliamentary polls.

The Assembly has also not been successful at electing a Presiding Member after five attempts ended in a standoff. The first election was interrupted when a misunderstanding between supporters of the two aspirants Nana Adum-hene and Nana Kofi Senya degenerated into fisticuffs.

Insults were exchanged, chairs were thrown at one another, and slaps traded on a barter basis. Many of the Assembly members went home with bruises.

The second, third and fourth elections produced similar outcome resulting in the Assembly members' resolve for the two aspirants to step down.

Adum-hene initially declined pleas by the Assembly members to step down for fresh nomination to be taken after his opponent did. It took repeated persuasion for him to agree to that.

Tuesday’s election conducted between Mr Boadi and Mr Adusei was expected to end the almost two months of stalemate but the result was same. There was no winner.

The election has been postponed indefinitely.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]