APC jabs NDC, NPP over poor education policies

The All Progressive Party have taken a swipe at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what it describes as their poor policies on education.

Razak Opoku, General Secretary of the APC in an interview with Citi News, said the APC as part of its plans for the country if voted into power will draw a policy on price control and a policy on education where “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) would be inculcated into our educational curriculum.”

He said the Mahama-led government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have done little to improve the standard of education in country.

“What John Mahama been doing is building community senior high schools. That is the only contribution he has done to education, the NPP only promised free SHS but the educational curriculum itself, they never talk about it. We are thinking about the educational curriculum, making sure that the STEM take centre-stage in our educational curriculum.”

'Manifesto launch'

The has set Thursday, October 6 as the date for its election 2016 manifesto launch.

The party, which had earlier planned to hold the launch in Tamale have moved the venue to Accra.

Razak Opoku, the General Secretary of the party, in an interview with Citi News said, the change was a “strategic” move to get more party supports attend the event.

He said, “the campaign launch has been moved from Paga [Upper East region] to Accra. We expect people, bigger than what the NPP will gather at the Trade Fair on Sunday. We are going to make sure that the Thursday campaign launch will take the shine out of the NPP's manifesto launch on Sunday so we will see a massive crowd.”

'APC submits nomination forms'

The All Progressive Party last week filed its nomination forms to contest in the upcoming general elections last week although it raised concerns over the high filing fees set by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The party's flag bearer, Hassan Ayariga recently selected a businessman, Emmanuel Carl Bartels as his running mate for the upcoming elections.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana