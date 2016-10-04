The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary nominee for the Tema Central constituency, Ebi Bright says she has been receiving death threats since she won her party's primaries to contest in the area.

According to her, some unknown persons have attempted severally to take her life with the most recent being a month ago.

“My car has been run-off the road on a few occasions very deliberately. Also you receive phone calls, text messages sometimes, [telling you] we are going to kill, you've picked the wrong fight, your life is short, we've just considered you, you will not last much longer and all that,” she said.

She told Citi News, she is still determined to represent the people of Tema Central in spite of the attacks.

“You have cause to be certain about the fact that it is people who are not comfortable with the fact that you are running because they make it very clear. They can't take my life and they won't even slow me down because I can't be a weak person if I decided to take up a constituency that was always going to be a challenge for me,” she added.

Ebi Bright, who will face the New Patriotic Party incumbent Member of Parliament, Kofi Brako in the upcoming elections said she has resolved to overcome every challenge she will encounter as a result of her decision to contest in the area.

“These threats are too little to hold me back,” she said.

Ebi Bright announced her presence on the political scene when she contested unopposed on the ticket of the NDC in the Tema Central constituency.

‘Political threats’

Threats on the life of aspirants and supports is not new on Ghana’s political landscape. Months ago Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo said he has been receiving death threats from some unknown persons through calls and texts following his declaration of support for incumbent President Mahama ahead of the general elections.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana