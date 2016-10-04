Inusa holds Tamale spellbound with campaign launch



From Edmond Gyebi, Tamale

The popularity and dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Tamale Central Constituency, Alhaji Lawyer Inusah Fuseini, was proven beyond doubt last Saturday, as his 2016 official campaign launch inarguably surpassed the party’s Northern Regional campaign launch at Bimbilla a fortnight ago – perfect organisation, beautiful stage designing, and massive crowd.

Lawyer Inusah’s campaign launch, which was also touted as a unity rally, brought to an end the protracted perception of disunity and antagonism between the political leadership of the NDC in the Northern Region.

Commendably, Lawyer Haruna

Iddrisu of Tamale South, Lawyer Inusah Fuseini of Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament (MP) for Danton, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, NDC Regional Campaign Coordinator, and the Regional Chairman, Sofo Azorka, who were purportedly locking horns, were seen on the same big platform cheering, hugging, and chatting heartily with each other, to the admiration of their supporters.

The campaign was launched by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia which was graced by the huge presence of high profile government officials, incumbents and former MPs, District Chief executives, renowned contractors and NDC regional and constituency executives.

The thick crowd, clad in NDC colours, never regretted being part of the Lawyer Inusah’s campaign launch, as they were entertained to good quality sounds and spectacular musical performances from Ghana’s King of Dancehall Music, Shatta Wale, and some of the top local artistes, including the famous Fancy Gadam.

In a short address, Lawyer Inusah Fuseini, who is also the Minister for Roads and Highways, slammed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their consistent tagging of President John Dramani Mahama as an incompetent President.

He questioned the moral justification for Nana Addo to describe Mr. Mahama as incompetent, when he had awfully failed to unite his party since his election as flagbearer.

According to him, President Mahama was the most competent of all the presidential candidates contesting the 2016 election.

Lawyer Inusah Fuseini, therefore, charged the people to vote massively for him and President Mahama, who, he said, represents the peace, unity and development of Ghana.

The Tamale Central MP cautioned NDC supporters to remain peaceful, and also rally behind him for continuity of the numerous educational, health, roads, sanitation and electricity projects he was delivering to the people.

The controversial musician, Shatta Wale, also shocked the crowd, when he spent some of his time to preach about peace.

He charged his numerous fans to sing peace, talk peace, eat peace and drink peace, since the Shatta Movement now represents peace in Ghana.