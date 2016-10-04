Tema Police gun down robber for Car Snatching …4 on the run

By Pascal Kafu Abotsi

The Tema Police, on Saturday, killed a 32-year-old man who exchanged gun fire with them while being tracked for allegedly snatching a Hyundai Sonata saloon car from one Suraj Umar.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, the deceased, Richard Opoku, an ex-convict, in the company of four others, currently at large, snatched the vehicle from its owner at gun point at Sakumono Beach in Tema, around 7pm.

However, a report to the police led to the interception of the vehicle at a snap checkpoint at Katamanso.

ASP Obeng indicated that initial Police Investigations revealed that Suraj was sitting in the vehicle along the beach and was chatting with his girlfriend when five men, two of them, masked and wielding a locally manufactured pistol, came out of nowhere and instructed them to get out from the vehicle so they transact some business.

Little did Suraj know that he would not drive his vehicle home that evening as the robbers, the police spokesperson said, pulled the love birds out of the vehicle and escorted them to the shore where they were abandoned.

“A few minutes later, Suraj came to check on his car and found out that the robbers were nowhere to be found and his car was also not there. He immediately lodged a complaint at the Community 2 Police Station,” she narrated.

Suraj, the police chief continued, immediately lodged a complaint with the police, which caused police patrol teams and snap check points to be alerted. “A few hours later, a snap checkpoint at Katamanso intercepted a Hyundai Saloon car that fits the description of the jacked car with passengers on board. Police signaled the driver of the car to stop but the driver failed to stop and rather sped off,” she explained.

She said that a police officer detailed for that snap checkpoint pursued the car with his personal motorbike until the driver of the saloon car, in an attempt to escape from police, knocked down the police rider and run into a ditch.

The five occupants of the car including the driver, ASP Obeng further narrated, then got down from the vehicle and took to their heels amidst firing gunshots at him. “The officer returned fire when he realized his life was in immediate danger and in the process shot the deceased, Richard Opoku, who was the driver whiles his four other accomplices managed to escape.”

The police retrieved the vehicle, along with a cutlass and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, police investigations later revealed that the deceased was a leader of the gang, who was granted bail by a Tema court about a week ago for the same offence of carjacking that was being investigated by the Tema Regional Police Command.