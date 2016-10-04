GCB donates ¢35,000 office furniture to GAF Northern Command

GCB Bank Limited has donated office furniture and furnishings worth GH¢35,000.00 to the Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The items include an executive desk, chair and locker for the office of the General Officer Commanding, office desks, workstation and cabinet chairs and cabinets, conference tables and chairs for the respective offices of the Command.

The official presentation and handing over ceremony of the items was made by the Managing Director, Mr Ernest Mawuli Agbesi and received by General Officer Commanding, Brigadier-General Stanley Brian Alloh, on behalf of the Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Following the presentation, officers of the Northern Command and some senior and executive staff of GCB, toured the furnished offices to familiarise themselves with the facility.

The Managing Director stated that “as The Bank for Life” and the biggest Bank in Ghana, which will always be a development partner to the military, we are ever ready to assist as the need arises.”

He made it clear to the august gathering of the Bank’s commitment to a meaningful corporate social responsibility that will go a long way to solidifying the Bank’s corporate image as a Bank with a national heritage and interest.

Brigadier-General Alloh said, “it is indeed very heart-warming to have GCB Bank here to hand over the office furniture to us.”

“We will take good care of these items and use them to attain our security goals in the three Northern Regions that lies within our area of responsibility,” he said.

He thanked the MD and entire Bank for the magnanimous gesture.

Present to witness and partake in the handing over ceremony were Mr Robert A. Adamu, Head of Support Services Department, Mr Major General Ayango, Commandant of Ghana Military Academy and Training Schools, Colonel Danso, immediate past deputy Director General, Personnel and Administration, General Headquarters Ghana Armed Forces, GCB Tamale Regional and the respective branch Managers of the Tamale area and some members of the media fraternity.

