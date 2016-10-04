Mobility Technologies to produce master, visa cards in 48 hours in Ghana

In a move that will change the banking and financial sector in the country and across the subregion, Mobility Technologies has launched a state of the art facility that will produce Europay Master and Visa cards (EMV) to customers in record time.

The cards that used to take two to three weeks to produce outside Ghana for use by Ghanaians, the innovation by Mobility Technologies promises to produce the cards in Ghana between 24-48 hours.

Chief Executive Officer of the company Muhammed Abid said at the launch, that the state of the art facility will produce "30,000 cards per day, 600,000 cards per month and 7 million cards per year."

"We are proud to be the first and only such facility in Ghana," he said, with a promise to produce all kinds of personalized cards for customers and include with it allied services like card packaging, mobile banking etc.

Mr Abid said the first EMP Certified Centre in Ghana "is one that will not only meet but exceed customer expectations."

While motivated by the ultimate desire to satisfy the customers, Mr Muhammed Abid said the state of the art facility will save the country lots of foreign exchange.

He explained, the monies that the banks and other financial institutions would have sent outside the country for the production of these cards will now be saved by the banks.

"We are local and will charge local," he assured. "No foreign exchange," he insisted

To add credibility to their word, Abid and Mobiliity Technologies demonstrated just how fast a customer can acquire a chip card and it was the advisor to the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Franklin Belyne who was the first beneficiary.

Franklin Belyne showing off his card

In less than five minutes, Mr Belyne acquired his chip card from the mobile technologies state of the art facility.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Belyne said the new EMP certified technology is a useful contribution to the development of the financial sector in the country.

He said the technology will ensure an improvement in the card processing capacity in Ghana and assured that the Bank of Ghana together with other banks will do things that will not only retain Mobility but attract other investors into the market.

With ATM fraud on the increase, Mr Belyne hoped Mobility Technologies will take into consideration the security risks that come with the production and use of the cards.

The Chairman of Mobility Technologies Francis Boateng said the innovation is the product of their unassailable search for opportunities in the country.

He said Mobility will provide superior but simple service to its customers across the country and will soon be "stamping its feet in the Jamaican market."

Everything that can be done in a bank can be done in the state of the art technology by Mobile Technologies, he stated.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah