A former Energy Minister under the erstwhile John Kufuor administration has blamed bad governance for the rising unemployment among Ghanaian youth.

Kan Dapaah says the unbridled corrupt attitudes of functionaries of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) have resulted in the loss of money that could have been used to create jobs in the country.

Joining the campaign trail of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the first time, the former chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) says a judicious use of the resources God has endowed the country with should be enough to guarantee a decent job for the youth many of whom have remained indoors.

'I have chaired the PAC and I see people who steal our money and go without punishment. We need to change this pattern, he said in Twi language during an open campaign of the NPP at the Ablekuma West Constituency Tuesday.

The December 7 presidential and parliamentary election is gradually gathering steam with 63 days to go. Political activities are peaking among the presidential and parliamentary candidates who have filed their nomination at the Electoral Commission (EC)'s office last Friday.

The two dominating parties namely the governing NDC and the NPP have intensified their campaigns with a verbal attack on each other.

While the NDC attacks the NPP flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for dividing the party by victimising individuals who disagree with his decisions, the NPP has not failed to point out what it described as the mismanagement of Ghana's economy by the NDC.

With four days to the launch of the NPP 2016 manifesto, Mr Dapaah has urged Ghanaians to reject any form of explanation offered them by the NDC for its failure to improve their situation in the eight years of their rule.

'When we look at the things God has blessed us with things would have been better than now,' he told NPP supporters urging them not to accept their current situation replete with hardship.

'We are not poor people,' he said.

He entreated them to go out on December 7 to vote for the NPP flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his parliamentarians to take charge of the nation’s purse.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]