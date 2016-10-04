Is NDC trying to court Dr. Bawumia?

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is on record to have called on supporters of the party to desist from the act of insulting the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NDC Chief Scribe called on the party supporters to rather pray for the NPP’s finest economist to join the ruling party.

According to Mr. Asiedu Nketia, Dr. Bawumia could be a good person, who, unfortunately, might have found himself in a bad political party.

Hear him; “Our brother Bawumia may not be a bad person. The problem is not with Bawumia himself, he may be a good person in a bad company. And let me tell you what, he is behaving like a tadpole in the same pond with tilapia fingerings.

“Very soon, with the passage of time, he will lose his tail, and the legs will start forming, and he will see that the tilapia is not his brother; he will see that the pond is not his family pond.”

Asiedu Nketia made the shocking revelation when he was addressing a large NDC crowd at the official campaign launch of the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini.

To cap it all, Mr. Asiedu Nketia encouraged all supporters of the NDC to pray fervently for Dr. Bawumia to join the NDC, where he truly belongs.

The Chronicle is flabbergasted about the way and manner the NDC General Secretary, who is on record to have lambasted Dr. Bawumia several times over his comments on how the Mahama-led administration is conducting affairs of the economy, has all of a sudden hit a U-turn to pretend to have fallen in love with the NPP running mate.

Five months ago, NDC communicators descended heavily on Dr. Bawumia over comments he made to the effect that there was religious imbalance at the Flagstaff House, and that an NPP administration would correct that when it wins power in December.

Addressing supporters of the NPP in the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region, Dr. Bawumia said; “We are in this country living peacefully and nicely – Christians and Muslims. So we believe in the NPP that Christians and Muslims should work together, and that is why whenever we pick a flagbearer as a Christian, we pick a Muslim as a vice.”

The National Executive Council of Zongo for the NDC joined the party's communicators and condemned Dr. Bawumia's remarks – what they termed as divisive, dangerous, reckless and highly unfortunate comments about the so-called religious imbalance at the Flagstaff House.

Also, on March 24, 2016, after delivering a paper at the Central University College on the theme “The IMF Bailout: Will the Anchor Hold?”, NDC communicators whitewashed the brilliant economist and called him all kinds of names.

His crime was that he (Dr. Bawumia) had called on Ghanaians to kick out the Mahama-led NDC, and replace it with a government which has good economic policies and management, coupled with incorruptible leadership to restore Ghana's economic fortunes.

Recently, Thursday September 8, 2016, when the former deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) delivered a lecture on the true state of the Ghanaian economy, hell practically broke loose, as NDC communicators and the Chief Scribe pounced on him and tore him apart.

The NDC apparatchiks did not spare Dr. Bawumia, and have, over the last few years, referred to him as throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians with his lies on Ghana's economic issues.

It is, therefore, amazing that all of a sudden, the General Mosquito could turn around and call on NDC supporters to pray for Dr. Bawumia to come back home, where he really belongs, which is the NDC.

Has General Mosquito now realised the huge potential imbibed in the young, handsome and intelligent running mate, and is now calling him to come back home, or is it an attempt to court the excellent economist into the NDC?

The Chronicle is advising the leadership of the ruling party and their communicators to use this as a very important lesson, and desist from the attitude where they would insult anybody who criticises their style of administration.