NPP launches 2016 manifesto on Sunday

The new Patriotic Party (NPP) has fixed Sunday October 9, 2016, as the day the party would launch its manifesto for the December polls.

A statement from the Acting General Secretary of the party, John Baadu and released in Accra yesterday, said the manifesto launch would be done at the Trade Fair Site in Accra.

The following is the full statement;

At its meeting on Monday September 26, 2016, the Steering Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fixed Sunday, October 9, 2016, to launch the party’s 2016 manifesto.

The launch of the manifesto, which contains the solutions Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the party propose to help fix the myriad of problems facing the country, including how to resolve the unemployment problem among young Ghanaians, will be held at the forecourt of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre.

Starting from 2pm, the event will be presided over by Ghana’s most successful democratic leader, President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The manifesto launch will be followed later in the afternoon by a major political rally, which will be opened to all supporters and members of the general public.

In attendance will be the Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his running mate, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

All Party Supporters and Sympathizers, as well as the general public, are invited to the rally at the forecourt of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre.

The rally will be preceded by a stakeholder briefing of the manifesto to Civil Society and Identifiable Groups, Embassies and Diplomatic Missions and Political Parties at the Unique Events Palace, Trade Fair Center at 12pm prompt.