‘NDC holds PhD in Lies … says Lucky Mensah

From Inusa Musah, Ningo

Ghana's famous Hi-life artiste, Lucky Mensah, says Ghanaians will wail economically should they give President Mahama and his government another four years, after demonstrating their Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in incompetence and lies.

He explained that the incompetence and lies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were immeasurable and incomparable, adding that it was no wonder that they had clearly shown it in their last eight years.

Lucky Mensah said: “I am glad I have come to know them and what elements they are made of and so I quietly disconnected myself from them.”

Lucky Mensah was speaking to supporters of the NPP at Ningo-Prampram, where Mr Sylvester Tetteh, the parliamentary candidate was officially outdoored.

Mr. Tetteh had earlier filed his nomination forms at the district Electoral office to contest the Ningo-Prampram constituency election on the ticket of NPP.

Receiving thunderous cheers from the large supporters, Lucky Mensah said before the NDC won power in 2008, its leaders held diplomas in lies but Ghanaians did not know it.

“They quickly obtained their PhD when we gave them our votes and since 2009, the NDC should tell us what single thing they have been able to manage.

“The NDC's incompetence and lies have agitated public sector workers to continue to demand their salaries or provision of logistics to enhance their operations.”

He said the economic hardship in Ghana was another evidence of the NDC's PhD in incompetence, “yet they will tell us there is economic growth …they do not go to the market with us so they say what they have mastered in—family economic lies.”

Lucky Mensah said Ghana would be plunged into another period of erratic power supply should they mistakenly vote President Mahama and the NDC. The erratic power supply, he said, was not totally over.

He said an NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with support from a brainy team of Members of Parliament (MP), including Sylvester Tetteh, would get Ghana working.

Nana Addo's government, Lucky Mensah indicated, would restore any allowances the NDC government had cancelled and make import charges on goods cheaper.

Sylvester Tetteh, on his part, told the crowd that the NPP should not succumb to the intimidations of the NDC, going into the December 7 elections.

He said any development Ningo-Prampram could boast of was provided under the tenure of the NPP government “and we are all witnesses to the fact that the NDC cannot touch on anything they have done in Ningo.”

He called on the electorate to vote out the NDC and President John Mahama for neglecting Ningos and plunging Ghanaians into abject poverty.

He said: “Your massive turn out to my official out-dooring gives me the hope and confidence that the roadmap to change has begun for Nana Addo and me.”

Sylvester Tetteh said Nana Addo and the NPP would give Ghanaians selfless leadership and strong economic policies that would see Ghanaians living happier as they did when John Agyekum Kufuor was president.

“The NPP will revive all the dead social intervention programmes the NPP started, which this NDC government has supervised their collapse,” Sylvester Tetteh said.

He said he would soon launch his campaign.

