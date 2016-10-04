I will beat NPP by 16,000 votes -Buah

From Alfred Adams, Essiama

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has assured the top hierarchy, including President John Mahama, and massive followers of the party that he would increase the difference in votes between him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate by 16,000, to ensure massive victory for the party.

“In our first term, we were able to win the election by beating the NPP by 1,400 difference. In the second term, we beat them by almost 8,000, votes. Our target in this election is to increase our votes to 16,000, and that is our goal,” Emmanuel Armah Buah, who is also the Minister for Petroleum, said this last Thursday, when he filed his nomination papers to contest as parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the ruling NDC in this year's general elections.

This is the third term Emmanuel Buah is seeking to represent the people of Ellembelle on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He shot himself into the limelight in 2008, when he shockingly defeated Mr Freddie Blay, the then MP and currently the acting National Chairman of the NPP.

The filing took place at the District Electoral Commission Office at Nkroful amid musical and dance displays from supporters who thronged the place. They were clad in branded NDC paraphernalia and the MP's T-shirts to give their unflinching support to the man, seen as icon who has helped to transform Ellembelle.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, addressing the teeming supporters after filing his papers, told them that the major projects the government had brought to the constituency had turned Ellembelle into an oil and gas hub, and that there was the need to let it reflect in this year's general elections.

Emmanuel Buah said though a lot of work, such as the extension of electricity to remote areas and towns, building of new schools, improvement in education in the district, improvement in health by the provision of CHPS compounds in remote areas, construction of the Esiama-Nkroful road, and many other achievements, there was still more to be done.

The Petroleum Minister, who is also the Western Regional Coordinator for John Mahama, urged party supporters to reach out to floating voters and other political parties, in order to convince them that the NDC was the best government to spearhead the development of Ghana.

“If you love the NDC and you mean it, and you want the NDC to win, the only way you can give meaning to that is to spend at least 3 hours every day, working to make sure we win this election,” he stressed.

As a result, he urged them to reach every community, every village and every household, explaining the agenda of transforming Ghana and Changing Lives to the people.

As the Western Regional NDC Campaign Coordinator, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah pointed out that strategies had been put in place to ensure that the region votes massively for the NDC, and that all the four zones in the Western Region were being coordinated well.

“I am very confident we will deliver the Western Region massively for President John Dramani Mahama,” he said.