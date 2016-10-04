Danger at Tema: 2 combustible installations at one site

By John Bediako

Danger looms at the Tema Heavy Industrial Area, following the siting of a heat emitting steel manufacturing plant and highly inflammable fuel tank farm at one place.

The two installations are owned by Sentuo Limited and Tema Fuel Trade respectively, and are located on the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Kpone-on-Sea road opposite the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), sharing the same wall.

In the same enclave are the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Main Bulk Supply Point (Tema Substation H, where the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) evacuates over 33,000 volts to the state power distributors), Tema Thermal Plant for the Volta River Authority (VRA), and Mines Reserve Plant, all sharing same fence wall north of the steel plant.

Other dangerous installations are the GOIL gas plant and TOR Tank Farm of petroleum products to the South West and North West, respectively, of the steel plant.

About a kilometre away is the Volta, GRIDCo Main Transmission Station, and to the extreme west are high voltage overhead cables and pylons running from the hydro generation plant at Akosombo to the aluminium smelter plant at VALCO.

Investigations The Chronicle has launched into the mounting disaster revealed that the steel company, formerly WAHOME of Chinese origin, was set up in the early nineties, and after being active for about a decade, ceased operations in 2000 for reasons unknown.

In 2009, the company was revived under the name Sentuo Company Limited, and has the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) among its shareholders.

On the fuel depot, The Chronicle has been told that the parcel of land it is occupying now was being managed by a former police officer as a scrap yard to feed the steel mill raw materials.

Five years ago, commuters on that road saw that the scrap yard had been converted into a petroleum depot without recourse to the danger which is beckoning, especially viewing the wind direction from the steel mill.

It is being alleged that the owners of the tank farm are presently complaining of the activities of the steel plant, which was in existence several years before the construction of the fuel tank farms.

Due to that, it is also alleged that expansion work being undertaken by Sentuo Limited could not be commissioned due to the alleged friction between the two companies.

The Chronicle is privy to information that from the onset of the installation of the tank farm, there was an objection from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), but their disapproval ended nowhere, as they themselves looked on as though to say “let's wait and see.”

Along the line, there seemed to be bulldozing from the power blocks, and this rendered the regulator toothless, hence the environmental certificate was reluctantly issued for the acceptance of the CO-EXISTENCE of the heat generating steel mill and the highly combustible fuel tank farm, being aided by the ever-present oxygen from the Atlantic Ocean.

The EPA was tight-lipped when The Chronicle attempted to find out the reason for the sidelining of safety precautions in the installation of the ta