Husband Committed Suicide After Attempting To Kill His Wife

Many women will cry upon hearing the news or at the sight the lifeless body of their partners, irrespective of the circumstances of death.

The opposite, however, is the case of a 33-year old widow whose husband committed suicide after attempting to kill her at Asotwe, near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

For Rose Keniah, the passing of Mathias Sedungon, with whom she had been married for over 16-years, is a blessing in disguise.

Madam Keniah escaped death when Mr Sedungon fired a gun at her which hit her in the shoulder in an apparent attempt to kill her.

This was after the two had a misunderstanding which led to quarrels and subsequent separation of the couple.

In the company of other residents, Rose was on her way to the farm when her husband, described as a sharp shooter, ambushed and attacked her in September this year.

Not even the intervention from the woman's colleagues could dissuade Mr Sedungon from his intention on that fateful day.

He fired and hit Madam Keniah before disappearing into the bush.

Moments later while the woman was being sent to the hospital, news broke that Mathias had committed suicide, few meters away from where he shot his wife.

Injured Madam Keniah is not moved by her husband's death as the family awaits the Ejisu police to release the body for burial.

She says she survived by divine intervention from the man she had known as a good marksman with a gun.

The mother of four who hails from Paga in the Upper East Region has a lesson to share with her peers who suffer spousal abuse.

“Don't just flee from their threats, report them to police,” Madam Keniah says.

