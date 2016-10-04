The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia of having the penchant for reducing serious national issues to comedy.

NPP Communications Director, Nana Akomea says “government is a serious business” that requires individuals playing key roles in it to attach some level of seriousness to their utterances but not the NDC General Secretary who has been consistent in trivialising issues.

“When will the comedy stop?” he quizzed, adding the current status quo requires serious leadership to walk Ghanaians out of the economic challenges.

Speaking to Joy News' Evans Mensah in an exclusive interview Tuesday, the outspoken NDC functionary blamed the NPP of being behind a microfinance scam that saw thousands of residents in the Brong Ahafo Region and the three Regions of the North lose their lifetime savings.

DKM Microfinance, God is Love and other investment clubs promised ridiculously high returns on investment into their instruments only to mismanage the deposits. This resulted in the loss of millions of cedis belonging to their customers.

Mr Nketia said the NPP is basking in the misfortune of the victims by promising a return on their lost investment when voted for in the 2016 elections.

“If it is not going to come from government coffers and Nana Addo is promising to repay then where is he going to repay from?” he asked, alleging “Certainly the money that has been collected by his parliamentary candidates have been kept somewhere.” He was alluding to the fact that some of the managers of DKM Microfinance in the Brong Ahafo region, the epicenter of the losses

But Nana Akomea says the way the NDC blames the NPP for every inconceivable thing that happens in the country is distasteful.

“When the cedi falls they blame NPP, when doctors go on strike they blame NPP, and when nurses go on strike they blame NPP…when you supervise loose monitoring you blame it on the NPP.”

He could not believe Mr Nketia will blame the NPP for the microfinance scheme after President John Mahama has cited the laxity of banking laws in the country as the main cause.

Responding to whether the party has promised to refund the money if given the mandate in the December polls, the former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South said, “I have never heard any NPP member make that promise.”

He urged the NDC General Secretary and government to differentiate important national issues from others that are for comic relief.

-myjoyonline