New trainee nurses who are yet to be put on the students loan scheme will also be put on the cancelled nurses allowance scheme, President John Mahama has announced.

According to him, the technical committee which advised the government on the allowance scheme has suggested the placement of the trainees on allowance instead of a loan scheme.

Addressing some trainee nurses as part of his campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo region, the President said his government is deeply concerned about the welfare of Ghanaians and will not renege on their promises.

“The committee recommended that since we are yet to amend the law to put our nursing and midwifery students on the students loan scheme, we should also put them on the allowance,” Mr. Mahama announced.

The allowances were withdrawn a few years back after government complained they limited intake by nursing training institutions.

It was further argued that it was unfair for nursing and teacher trainees to receive allowances when other tertiary students didn't enjoy same.

Since the withdrawal, the government has been praising itself for taking a prudent decision which resulted in an exponential growth in enrollment figures at nursing and teacher training schools across the country, thereby expanding access nursing and teacher training.

The opposition New Patriotic Party has, however, insisted that the decision is senseless and imposed needless hardships on students and parents.

-starrfmonline