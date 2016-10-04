Two Arrested As NDC, NPP Supporters Clash In Zabzugu

Violent political clashes have erupted at Zabzugu in the Northern region between supporters of the National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party and an Independent candidate for Tatale- Sanguli constituency, James Cecil Yanwube.

The fracas which started Monday was over a misunderstanding in the ongoing voters transfer by the electoral commission.

The EC in the region is yet to open an office and install a server for the new Tatale- Sanguli constituency, which is nearly a decade since its creation.

As a result, voters in the district who wished to take part in the vote transfer exercise were therefore directed to Zabzugu.

Supporters of the NPP and the Independent candidate who is also Member of Parliament for Tatale attacked each other after the NPP accused the MP of transporting “foreigners” to patronize the exercise.

The fighting continued today, however, between members of the NDC and the NPP.

“Tensions are high here since yesterday at the Zabzugu constituency. Supporters of the NDC and NPP engaged in a brutal fight and what is happening today is between the NPP and the Independent candidate.

“The process is halted as I speak to you now, the EC, police and DCE are in a crunch meeting”, Francis Holando aid to the Tatale NDC parliamentary candidate reported.

Police and military forces have been called to the area but Francis says it is still difficult to disperse the crowd.

Two persons- Yakubu and Abdulai- have been arrested and sent into custody.

“In fact there is heavy security presence here. They called for reinforcement from Yendi, they just came holding teargas and their guns”, Francis says.

The Electoral commission official in the area says the security is to ensure the process resumes after it was halted by the protests.

