Master-Card and Visa Certified Centre opened in Ghana

The days of having to wait so long for misplaced or damaged bank cards to be reproduced notably, abroad and sent back to Ghana for replacements are finally over.

This comes as Mobility Technologies establishes the first ever Master-Card and Visa Certified Centre in Ghana to personalize such cards in the country.

The state of the art facility with the capacity to produce about 30,000 cards daily is not only expected to help banks and their customers make savings in the production of the cards but also ensure data security.

Speaking to JOY BUSINESS at the launch Tuesday, Chief Executive Muhammad Abid said the facility is capable of addressing a range of financial and commercial card requirements for the benefit of the entire economy.

He said they chose to locate the company in Accra to give easy access to all other parts of the country, emphasing their investment focus is using the best technology available for the good of businesses.

"We have an installed capacity of producing 600,000 a month and seven million cards per year," he said adding that they are looking at expanding if the business is good.

He said they can personalise all types of master card and Visa cards and the facility can also provide other services like card packing, storage, card stock and management, data preparation and volume management.

"Put it in a simple way, we are your one stock shop for all your financial, commercial and all sorts of cards required," Mr Abid told Joy News.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Kuuku Abban | Joy Business