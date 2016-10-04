NPP steps up the campaign to woo more voters in Ashanti

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Kumasi Sept 04, GNA - Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rallied its supporters to go the extra mile for resounding victory in the December polls.

They should accept to do more to reach out to every voter and assist them to understand why they should trust the party with their votes, to salvage the troubled economy.

Speaking at the campaign launch of the party in the Kwadaso constituency, in Kumasi, he asked that they intensified the effort to substantially increase its share of votes in the Ashanti Region, which has traditionally remained loyal to it.

He expressed optimism about their chances and said given hard work and unity of purpose, they were going to win the election by a wider margin in the region.

Dr. Apraku dismissed as unrealistic the one million votes targeted by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and told them to be ready for a humiliating defeat.

Ghanaians would vote for change to end the extreme economic hardships - the worsening poverty, pain and suffering, he added.

He called for the party's followers to remain vigilant to prevent cheating and ensure that the outcome of the election was credible.

He also counseled them to be measured in their pronouncements and avoid doing anything likely to fuel needless political tension and confusion.

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiko, the Regional Chairman, advised members of the party, who have filed their nomination to contest the election as independent candidates, to rescind their decision.

He called for the people to vote out the NDC for its abysmal performance, saying, the deception, lies, broken promises and massive corruption, over the last eight years must not be allowed to continue.

GNA