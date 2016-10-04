Smith vows to create Abuakwa North into a district

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Tafo (E/R), Oct 04, GNA - Ghana's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa North, Mr. Victor Smith, has vowed to bring more development to the people if given the mandate to represent them in parliament.

He said he would go to every length to make sure that the constituency was created into a district to attract the much needed resources to speed up the progress of the area.

Speaking at his election campaign launch in Tafo, Mr. Smith noted that the constituency was lagging behind in terms of socio-economic development and would have to catch up with the rest of the country.

He underlined his determination to focus on job creation for the youth and rallied the voters to vote massively for him and his party's presidential candidate in the December polls.

Mr. Kofi Adams, the NDC's National Organizer and Campaign Coordinator, said the Mahama Administration had kept faith with the people and asked that they renewed its mandate.

He said it had laid a strong foundation and would continue to come out with well-thought-out policies to transform the lives of the people to make things better.

He urged the party's supporters to overcome complacency and work hard to woo more voters for resounding election victory.

Mr. Solomon Nkansah, the National Communication Director, called for the people to vote in candidates, who would serve their best interest.

Mr. Victor Smith wearing white, in a jubilant mood at the campaign launch

GNA