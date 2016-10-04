Miss Grand Ghana calls for peace smile

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Oct 4, GNA - Miss Margaret Baaba Koomson, Miss Grand Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to smile the peace they want to see in the country before, during and after the elections.

Miss Koomson, who is Ghana's representative for this year's Miss Grand International Beauty Pageant, said Ghanaians must appreciate the importance of smiling as a tool for maintaining peace in the society.

She made the call when she paid a courtesy call on Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, and heads of the decentralized government agencies in the Metropolis.

"We should be the peace we seek and must always start it with a smile", she stated.

She further urged the public especially politicians, to play the role of ambassadors of Peace as according to her, no party could implement its manifesto in a chaotic society.

Miss Koomson, who is a professional model, therefore stressed the need to smile with one another to create a peaceful and beautiful environment adding that a smile is always infectious.

She said the Miss Grand International Pageant has an aim to 'stop the war and violence' in communities worldwide.

Mr Odamtten congratulated her, wished her well and gave the assurance that as a resident of Tema, the TMA was prepared to support her to win the crown.

GNA