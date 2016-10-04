Kwahu East District Assembly in massive clean-up exercise

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Abetifi (E/R), Oct 04, GNA - The Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE), Nana Antwi Siaw, has led a massive clean-up exercise to rid Abetifi, the district capital, of filth.

Workers of the district assembly, joined by chiefs, traders, personnel of the security services and members of the public, cleared garbage from unauthorized disposal points and freed choked gutters of polythene bags and silt.

The exercise was concentrated on the market centre, lorry terminal, community centre and open places.

Nana Siaw reminded the people about the need to maintain clean, safe and healthy environment and said that was the way to go to avoid diseases and significantly cut down visits to the hospital.

Mr. Abraham Duodu, the Deputy District Environmental Officer, described the massive turnout as heart-warming and encouraged the people to keep their surroundings clean. GNA