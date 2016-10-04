U.S. Government Launches Project to Improve Natural Resource Management and Incomes in Northern Ghana

Robert P. Jackson, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, officially launched the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Agriculture and Natural Resource Management (AgNRM) Project on Monday, October 3, in Mole National Park. USAID/Ghana Mission Director Andrew Karas, Northern Regional Minister Honorable Abdallah Abubakari, and wildlife and forestry officials were in attendance.

The five-year, $25 million AgNRM project will work to reduce poverty in northern Ghana, with a particular focus on women, by addressing local environmental, agricultural, governance and natural resource management challenges. Activities include strengthening the shea, moringa, tamarind and dawadawa value chains; promoting climate-smart agriculture and gardening; and helping communities form Village Savings and Loans Associations, so they can pool savings and make investments to protect natural resources.

“This project will work with communities across northern Ghana to harness their natural resources and ensure sustainable long term prosperity,” said Ambassador Jackson at the launch. “I strongly believe that if we all work together, we can protect Ghana’s environment, natural resources, and wealth for the long term.”

This project is part of the Feed the Future Initiative, the U.S. Government's global hunger and food security initiative. With a focus on smallholder farmers, particularly women, Feed the Future supports partner countries in developing their agriculture sectors to spur economic growth and trade that increase incomes and reduce hunger, poverty and undernutrition. In Ghana, Feed the Future focuses on improving food security, incomes and nutrition in northern Ghana. The project also furthers the goals laid out by President Obama in his Climate Action Plan by supporting low emissions development and strengthening resilience to climate change. USAID works to further these goals and to improve education, health, governance, and economic growth in Ghana.