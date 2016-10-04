RDB Announces Investment Opportunities In The Kivu Belt, Hot Bed For Luxury And Leisure Tourism

4th October Kigali, Rwanda - The Rwanda Development Board today held a press conference to announce the Africa Hotel Investment Forum that is happening in Kigali, Rwanda from 4th to 6th October. The forum will provide an excellent platform for Rwanda to showcase its immense investment opportunities in the hotel and tourism industry. At the press conference the Chief Tourism Officer, Belise Kariza encouraged participants to discover the various opportunities, especially the Kivu Belt Rwanda’s tourism and hospitality haven along with six prime real estate properties in the Kivu Belt, west of Rwanda.

“Rwanda is a strategic investment choice primarily because we provide a supportive business environment with all necessary services available online 24/7. With tourism being the country’s mainstay, the government is a key stakeholder and has taken great care to develop the necessary infrastructure to support the growth of the sector, such as strong roads, water supply and electricity,” Kariza said.

The key investment opportunities presented include: a hot spring eco-tourism resort on the Rubavu Peninsula, an entertainment and leisure complex in Rubavu, a five-star golf resort and residential villas, an Ecolodge on Gihaya Island, a premium boutique hotel and tourism center in Rusizi and the completion of a five-star conference and leisure hotel in Rusizi district. The respective projects range in value from $50 up to $152 million.

Rwanda’s western province is a popular tourist destination given its vicinity to the Volcanoes National Park, home of the mountain gorillas and its current offering of lakeside resorts and water sports. According to tourism statistics, the industry registered more than US $ 340m in revenues in 2015 indicating a 10% increase from 2014.

“As we develop more tourism packages, it is important that we diversify our offering in terms of luxury accommodations and amenities for our clients. Lake Kivu is literally paradise on earth and presents the opportunity for Rwanda to become a resort destination,” she added.

The Kivu belt offers a breath-taking, incredible scenery, exquisite weather and accessibility making it attractive holiday destination. The Kivu Belt houses prime lakeside properties, flora and fauna, cultural and heritage sites and nature trails.

The Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) is the premier hotel investment conference in Africa, attracting many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers and management companies. The forum provides a platform for exchange of information, transfer of knowledge and more importantly, an occasion to pitch Rwanda as the ideal investment destination to decision makers in the hotel investors.

