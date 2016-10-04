Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NDC News | 4 October 2016 15:06 CET

Independent nominees threaten NDC’s fortunes in Upper West

By CitiFMonline

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region faces an uphill task in this year's election following a decision by two of its leading members, one of whom is an incumbent MP, to contest the upcoming parliamentary contest as independent candidates.

The party has won majority of the parliamentary seats in the region since 1992 however the party's monopoly over the region could be threatened with the latest move by some of its leading members.

Citi News' Latif Mahama has been following the developments and he filed the report below.

