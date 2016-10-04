THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured that it will not sack any staff of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) if it wins the impending presidential elections in December.

The party has therefore urged employees of the YEA to treat with contempt, NDC's wicked campaign message that the NPP would sack the YEA staffers if the party wins the polls.

Sammy Awuku, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, said the NDC is brainwashing the YEA staffers.

He stressed that there is no iota of truth in the wild rumour being propagated by the NDC so he urged the YEA staffers to disregard them.

Contrary to the NDC false statements, Sammy Awuku said the NPP administration would rather improve the welfare and remuneration of the YEA staffers.

He therefore entreated the YEA employees to join the rest of the electorates to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo to become president and accelerate Ghana’s growth with better policies.

The NPP National Youth Organizer was addressing a sizeable number of NPP faithful during the campaign launch of Kwadaso Constituency NPP in Kumasi on Sunday.

Christened ‘The People’s Forum’, the campaign launch which was aired live on Ashh FM, saw party gurus from across the country, storming the place to witness the programme.

Sammy Awuku said eight years ago, Ghanaians were benefitting from several social intervention programmes including the NHIS, school feeding programme, among others, under the NPP government.

He said ” The NDC lied to Ghanaians to exchange their colour television under the NPP, which was full of prosperity and better living with their (NDC) black and white television, which is full of hardship and disappointment”.

Sammy Awuku implored the electorates to reject the NDC and rather vote massively for the NPP so that the NHIS, school feeding programme, free maternal health care, just to mention a few, which are on the brink of collapse, could be revived.

He warned the NPP members against complacency, stressing that the party’s intended victory could only become a reality through hard work and proper planning.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi