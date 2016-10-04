Mahama Community Day SHS Lost In Ada



CONTRARY TO claims by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) about the construction of some community day Senior High Schools (SHS) at Ada East and Ada West Districts of the Greater Accra Region, the schools are nowhere to be found.

At Kasseh in the Ada East District, weeds and reptiles have taken over the about 15-acres proposed site for the construction of the school with farmers growing crops on a portion of the land.

There was no sign to indicate that work might commence soon, a situation which had generated a speculation as to whether the project had been awarded after all.

The district was part of the Phase II of the beneficiaries of the Community Day SHS project initiated by the government.

It was learnt that an amount of GH₵3, 000 and a local gin which was to be offered to the landowners by the Assembly for acquisition had not been done stultifying the project.

However, an amount of GH₵100 was said to be paid as knocking fee by the representatives of the area council to the landowners.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE after a visit to the site indicated that the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. John Nurudeen Ahortu and the Member of Parliament (MP), Comfort Doeyo Cudjoe Ghansah had visited the proposed site at Detsekope, suburb of Kasseh only once on February 16, 2015 and had never returned to the site.

The Mantey, Pobee and Ozor families who are the owners of the land are threatening to sell the land to individuals who are interested since the Assembly is no more showing interest in the land.

At Koluedor in the Ada West District, the school is nowhere to be found as there is no site for the project in the area because it was alleged that the leadership of the area were at loggerheads with each other over the location of the school.

It was alleged that the former DCE wanted the school to be built at his village in Koluedor, as the MP for Sege, Christian Corleytey Otuteye wanted it done at Akplabanya while the community including the chiefs also thought the school should be built between Goi and Akplabanya. This might probably led to the abandonment of the project.

From Vincent Kubi, Ada