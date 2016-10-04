

L'Oréal West Africa has refurbished the hair training academy of the Mampong Demonstration School for the Deaf as part of its corporate social responsibility activity dubbed 'Citizens Day'.

The centre which was built by L'Oréal West Africa in 2009 to train pupils of the school in hair care and barbering saw a replacement of hair dryers, installation of new salon hair sinks, provision of swivel chairs and two hair care sterilisers, repairs of ceiling and roofing, painting, and landscaping at the school and presentation of hair care products.

L'Oréal West Africa also provided the school with some of its well renowned beauty products from Dark & Lovely, Maybelline New York, Blue Ice, amongst others.

Students and trainers were also given refresher courses in new trends of hair dressing and braids management using Dark & Lovely relaxers and braids and weaves products.

Speaking at the unveiling of the refurbished facility, Sekou Coulibaly, General Manager of L'Oréal West Africa, said the days when physically challenged persons were considered as a liability in the society were quickly passing as more and more people living with physical disabilities in Ghana continue to confound expectations by excelling at their chosen crafts.

He said society has a role to play in ensuring that people living with physical disabilities are empowered to pursue their personal goals and dreams without barriers, thus, calling on corporate institutions to take on the challenge of providing sustainable support for physically challenged persons through the creation of more capacity building ventures to help them become financially independent.

“Corporate institutions can continue to play a role in empowering the physically challenged not just by making one off donations but by demonstrating a commitment to sustainable long-term support,” he said

Mr Coulibaly assured the school of L'Oréal West Africa's commitment to providing refresher courses for the vocational teachers in modern hair trends.

The management of the Mampong School for the Deaf expressed profound thanks to the entire staff of L'Oréal West Africa for the project that L'Oréal West Africa had initiated and returned to maintain.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri