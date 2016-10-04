SSP celebrates most Successful Year in Africa

SSP (www.SSP-Worldwide.com), a leading global provider of general insurance technology systems and solutions, continues to expand its African insurer customer base, and is delighted to announce one go-live and four new deals so far in 2016. These are delivered and supported by SSP 's South African operations, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to serving the needs of the African insurance market.

In all cases, SSP has provided a new strategic solution based on SSP Pure Insurance, a flexible end-to-end core insurance system for all lines of business, with a fully integrated broker portal that supports full-cycle trading. This provides a single solution for policy administration, claims management, finance, reinsurance and product configuration, with support for e-trading across the broker community.

The mix of deals includes one existing customer migrating from their current SSP system to the new strategic solution, one returning client and three new customers, across Zimbabwe and Kenya.

SSP now works with three out of the top five insurers in Zimbabwe based on assets and four out of the top eight in terms of GWP.

One of the new customers is Resolution, a top 10 Kenyan insurer. Having begun life as a health insurer, Resolution has now adopted SSP Pure Insurance for its move into the general insurance market. This new technology, coupled with backing from a private equity firm, has enabled Resolution to forecast 25% annual compound growth for the next five years.

“SSP is the partner we have chosen for the next stage of our strategic growth based on the depth of functionality available in the solution and its self-service capabilities,” says Alice Mwai, Managing Director at Resolution Insurance.

Steve Lathrope, Chief Customer Officer at SSP, says, “These deals demonstrate SSP’s progress in the African market, and that we are committed to offering insurers in the region the rich, broad functionality required to deliver their growth and efficiency plans.

"As SSP continues to make significant investments in its systems and solutions, we offer existing and new customers the right product in the right place, enabling them to be competitive in their markets."