Mahama starts campaign in Brong Ahafo today

President John Dramani Mahama will today [Tuesday] commence a five-day campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo Region ahead of the 2016 general election.

He is expected to tour a number of constituencies in the region with his 'Changing Lives and Transforming Ghana' agenda to woo the electorates to renew his mandate for the second term.

Per the itinerary released to the media by the Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, the President as part of the campaign tour, will pay courtesy calls on some selected chiefs, commission projects and address party supporters at different rallies.

This is the third time President Mahama is taking his campaign to the Brong Region where at the recent NDC manifesto launch, he described as “the home of my in laws,” because his wife Lordina is a daughter of the region.

He has so far toured all the 10 regions of Ghana, visiting some twice and campaigning vigorously for re-election in the December 7 polls.

Bellow is the itinerary of President Mahama:

DAY 1

(Tuesday October 04, 2016)

*Courtesy call on the Omanhene of Yeji

*Interaction with traders at Yeji

*Courtesy call on the Omanhene of Prang

*Courtesy call on the Omanhene of Basa

*Interaction with Chiefs of the Dwan Traditional Council

*Courtesy call on the Omanhene of Amantin

*Rally at Amantin

DAY 2

(Wednesday October 05, 2016)

* 2016 National Best Teachers Award, Sunyani

*Courtesy Call on Omanhene of Bechem

*Rally @ Bechem

*Courtesy Call on Omanhene of Duayaw Nkwanta

* Interaction with residents at Duayaw Nkwanta

*Interaction with Chiefs and People of Abesim

DAY 3

(Thursday October 06, 2016)

*Durbar & Inauguration of Community Day SHS @ New Longoro, Kintampo North

*Interaction with the Chiefs and People of Jema

* Interaction with the Chiefs and People of Busunya

*Durbar & Inauguration of Krobo Community Day SHS, Techiman North

*Courtesy call on Techiman Omanhene

*Rally @ Techima

DAY 4

(Friday October 07, 2016)

*Interaction with the Chiefs and People of Nkwabeng, Nkoranza South

*Interaction with the Chiefs and People of Wenchi

*Courtesy call on Nsawkaw Traditional Council

*Rally @Nsawkaw

*Whistle stop- Sampa

*Interaction with the Chiefs and People of Drobo

DAY 5

(Saturday October 08, 2016)

*Interaction with the Chiefs and People of Dormaa Akwamu

*Interaction with the Chiefs and People of Amasu

*Courtesy call on Omanhene of Mim

*Rally @ Mim

*Interaction with the Chiefs and People of Kenyasi

*Departure from B/A

By: Awudu Mahama/ghelections.com/Ghana