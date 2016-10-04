Ecobank, MTN Launch Tbill4All



Ecobank Capital Advisors Ltd., a subsidiary of Ecobank, in collaboration with MTN Mobile Money, on Thursday introduced the Ecobank TBill4All onto the Ghanaian market.

The Ecobank TBill4All, a self service, digital product that allows Ghanaians to invest in 91-day and 182-day Treasury Bills using the mobile money platform is the first of its kind in the sub-region.

It's designed to increase savings and investments, as well as mass participation in the securities market.

Every Ghanaian with a mobile phone can now invest in T-Bills anywhere with as little as GH¢5.

Speaking at the launch, the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Millison Narh, commended Ecobank and congratulated them for evolving the product.

He said the development of Tbill4All was a testament to Ecobank's commitment to leveling the playing field in the investment sector.

Dr Adu Anane Antwi, Director-General of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), said the product would enhance Ghana's economic growth.

Ebenezer Asante, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, in a remark, applauded the collaboration between his outfit and Ecobank Ghana, saying that that would produce wonderful packages to better serve Ghanaians in the wider space of financial inclusion.

George Mensah Asante, Executive Director at Ecobank Ghana and Head of Consumer banking for Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, speaking on behalf of the Group Executive for Consumer Banking, Patrick Akinwuntan, said Ecobank was interested in the promotion of financial services through technological enhancement, adding that the service formed part of a series of technologically enabled platforms that would transform banking and financial services in Ghana.

The service will also be available on Ecobank internet banking, Ecobank Mobile App and eventually on all networks of the group to ensure financial inclusion across the continent.

Ecobank has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading and most recognised corporate brands.

The bank operates in 36 countries in Africa, with representative offices in Paris, London, Dubai and Beijing to support customers who conduct cross-border business across the globe.

A business desk report