NPP Women Pray For Nana

The women's wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Takoradi Constituency of the Western Region last Sunday organized a prayer retreat to seek God's hand in the affairs of the party and protect the rank and file.

Fervent prayers were also said for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NPP flag bearer, as the 2016 polls draw closer.

Madam Edna Nyame, Western Regional Treasurer of the party, explained that it was about time the women in the party rose and defended it with prayers since they would be most affected should there be any trouble in the party.

She noted that the mock burial of Nana Akufo-Addo at the manifesto launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Sunyani, the Brong-Ahafo Regional capital, recently was carefully planned and deliberately executed by bigwigs of the party (NDC).

Madam Edna Nyame observed, “That diabolical initiative was with the full backing of President John Mahama; to ensure that Nana Akufo-Addo is killed in the spiritual realm, before it manifests in the physical.”

She claimed, “It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ghanaians are suffering. Why would God's eyes be on us when the leadership of this country opt for evil?”

To this end, she indicated that the National Women's Organizer of the NPP, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, had declared that the various women's groups of the party should organize the spiritual exercise to pray for divine protection for Nana Addo.

Madam Edna Nyame stressed, “We will continue to fast and pray for our country. Too many demonic activities have taken place under this NDC government over the last eight years, and it is time God cleanses and heals our land.”

She added, “It is time women of the party rise up and cry to God for a resounding victory for the NPP. We are also praying to God to protect Nana Akufo-Addo and other NPP bigwigs.”

She said the women also prayed entreated God to help the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare the correct results for the December 7 elections without fear or favour.

“We in the NPP will pray to God to deliver Ghana from the hands of President Mahama and his NDC government, and install a God-fearing president in 2017 in the person of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, because our battle is still the Lord's,” she pointed out.

Madam Nyame appealed to all NPP sympathizers to join the campaign to convince suffering Ghanaians to cast their votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and all the NPP parliamentary candidates.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi