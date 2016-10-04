Better your life through hard work not through politics - Titi-Ofei

Motivational Speaker Rev. Gideon Titi-Ofei says he is frustrated by the sudden rise to questionable wealth by some obscure politicians who are stifling access to equal opportunities for ordinary Ghanaians.

The Founder and President of the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership (GSGL) lamented a growing tendency for young people to enter into politics as a highway to economic opportunities.

"Your lifestyle cannot change just because you joined a political party, your lifestyle must change because you work hard," he said on Joy FM's Super Morning Show Tuesday.

Not known for making public political commentary, the motivational speaker said this while explaining an article he authored which has gone viral.

In the article, he lumps up all governments since independence and blames them for Ghana's economic malaise.

"I can’t think far because they say your vote is your power but in actual fact your vote gives them power.

The power that gives them position and the position that gives them possessions leaving you penniless. I can’t think far because they say your vote is your future but in actual fact your vote is their fortune."

He explained on Joy FM, it is unbefitting to still have public toilets cited across cities 59 years after independence. The drifting of young girls from the North to the South to work as head porters known in local parlance as 'kayayei' is testament to the lack of better and sustainable economic opportunities, he explained.

He said as a Ghanaian who has tasted poverty, he has come to realise that leaders who are from well-to-do backgrounds usually do not appreciate the struggles of the ordinary Ghanaian.

These leaders tend to take decisions based on their own experience which often works to the detriment to the masses.

Story by [email protected]