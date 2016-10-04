An Accra Circuit Court has handed a one day jail term to Usif Adams, a Driver's mate, for using narcotic drug without lawful authority.

Usif, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of using one wrap of narcotic drug, was found guilty of the crime after full trial by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh,.

The convict was also fined an amount of GHC 1,800.00, or in default serve one year in prison.

He is also to sign a bond of good behaviour for two years or in default serve six months in prison.

In sentencing, the court said considering the totality of evidence adduced, the prosecution led sufficient evidence against the convict.

The court said in sentencing it also took into consideration all the mitigating factors, the nine months already spent in custody by the convict as well as his plea for mitigation.

The court also ordered the CID to destroy the exhibit in the presence of the court registrar.

Earlier, the prosecution, Superintendent of Police, Kweku Bempah, told the court that on December 4, 2015, the Odorkor District Police Command organised an operation to weed out the activities of criminals within their jurisdiction.

He said Usif together with some others were arrested at Anyaa, and a search conducted on him revealed one wrap of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Superintendent Bempah said upon interrogation the convict could not give any reason as to who supplied them with the exhibits.

Source GNA