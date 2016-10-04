Give priority to the health concerns of the electorate, politicians urged

Gomoa Mangoase (C/R), Oct. 3, GNA - Naana Eyiah, Gomoa Central Parliamentary Candidate for New Patriotic Party, has called on politicians to ensure that the health concerns of the populace are the topmost on their agenda.

She said as leaders, they should not only look for the votes during electioneering periods but strive hard to provide quality health care delivery for the electorate.

Naana Eyiah said this when the NPP Professionals for Change' undertook health screening exercise for over 500 people in the four communities of the Gomoa Central Constituency.

The communities are Gomoa Mangoase, Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Brofoyedur and Gomoa Jukwa.

Naana Eyiah said if the people are healthy it will be easy for them to go their farms and do other businesses to improve the standard of living.

She said under the President J.A. Kufuor administration, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), free maternal care and others were introduced to reduce the financial burden on Ghanaians.

The beneficiaries were treated for blood pressure (BP), malaria, diabetics, sugar level, wounds, and others.

Naana Eyiah asked the people of the Gomoa Central Constituency to support the call for change many Ghanaians are yearning for to ensure peace, stability and development.

She said many Ghanaians are going through terrible economic hardships due to the unfavourable policies being introduced by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, hence the need to vote them out on December 7.

The Gomoa Central NPP Parliamentary Candidate appealed to the electorate to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and herself to create jobs and wealth for the unemployed youth.

She said the NPP has capable men to reverse the fragile state of the economy made by the eight-year rule of the National Democratic Congress.

Madam Ewuramba Unie, leader of Professionals for Change group, said the people's health are important hence the health screening for the electorates in the Gomoa Central and Gomoa East Constituencies.

Madam Unie expressed optimism that the NPP would win the December polls to revive the National Health Insurance Scheme and introduce more meaningful policies to cater for the welfare of all Ghanaians.

She said the group also screened over 500 people in Gomoa East Constituency at Gomoa Buduatta, Amoanda, Odembo and other surrounding villages.

Madam Unie called on the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by voting massively for Nana Akufo- Addo and NPP Parliamentary candidates on December, 7 elections.

