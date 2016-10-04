Petrosol launches 'Full Quantity Campaign'

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - Petroleum Solutions Limited (Petrosol), a privately-owned indigenous oil marketing company, has launched a consumer education campaign dubbed, 'Full Quantity Campaign' in Accra.

The campaign, which would run for three months, would educate fuel consumers, mostly motorists and the public on what to look out for when buying fuel at all filling stations.

It is to ensure that they receive accurate or full quantity of fuel purchased.

Mr Michael Bozumbil, Chief Executive Officer of Petrosol, speaking at the launch, said the campaign was to deepen consumer awareness on the use of the visual fuel measuring container locally known as 'Ntease Kruwaa' introduced by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

He said the Can was to be at all fuel stations across the country to confirm pump delivery levels to boost consumer confidence.

The CEO said the company has been committed to delightfully serving their cherished customers with quality petroleum products in accurate quantities from their neat and environmentally safe fuel stations at competitive prices.

'The company is committed to best industry practices, ethical business conducts to ensure that consumers receive value for their money,' he said.

He said as a result of this commitment to meeting the needs of consumers, management commissioned a nationwide research to find out from consumers their key concern about petroleum products.

'Of all the issues raised, what became their top-most concern was the fact that they want to always receive the accurate quantity of fuel they purchase,' he said.

He said it was heart-warming to know that the research also found out that those consumers, who were buying their fuel from Petrosol stations, indicated that they were receiving value for their money.

Mr Bozumbil said the consumers also suggested that efforts should be made to educate other consumers to enable them make informed choices since some of them were suffering in silence due to ignorance.

He said in the next three months, Petrosol would be educating consumers on the processes and procedures for checking and verifying accurate pump delivery quantities.

He said by embarking on this important cause, together with their regulators and partners, they were helping to protect the interest of the Ghanaian fuel consumer whilst at the same time preserving the very existence of the petroleum downstream industry.

He commended the GSA and NPA for their support and co-operation over the years.

Mrs Esther Anku, Chief Inspector, NPA, applauded the company for their efforts to complement the activities of both the authority and GSA.

She said the authority would continue to provide their support to oil marketing companies to promote the interest of their consumers.

Mr Emmanuel Kwa-Kofi, Deputy Executive Director, GSA, said the campaign was in line with the mandate of the Authority to ensure industry players delivered quality service to their consumers.

He said GSA would continue to collaborate with management to promote the operations on oil marketing companies in the country.

