Vodafone provides free healthcare to Tumu residents

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Tumu, Oct.3, GNA - The Vodafone Foundation has provided a free health screening exercise for more than 500 residents in Tumu, the capital of the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region, as part of its quest to support the rural poor with quality healthcare services.

The intervention dubbed: 'Health First', saw medical personnel screening the beneficiaries for various ailments, including hepatitis and malaria, as well as giving out free drugs to those diagnosed with some diseases.

Many pregnant women were also examined and those found to have complications were referred to the hospital for medical attention to improve maternal and child healthcare.

The aged and children who participated in the exercise were given special treatment for all kinds of diseases in the one-day activity.

Mr. Daniel Asiedu of the Corporate Communications Unit of Vodafone, said the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of the company, was committed to complementing the Government's efforts in enhancing access to health care services.

This would be done through its pioneering 'Health' initiatives and interventions.

'The Foundation touches the life of the people by giving them free health care, especially to those who find it difficult to access health care services,' he said.

'The foundation recognised Tumu to extend the free health care service as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, which is an all year round exercise conducted throughout the nation,' Mr. Asiedu pointed out.

Mr. Asiedu said health was key in building the family system and a great nation, hence the decision to support the health sector to enhance quality health for the people through community outreach programmes.

'Vodafone Ghana Foundation will continue to beef up the health of the ordinary Ghanaian through free medical screening and consultation, interactive mobile applications and via educative online, radio and TV programmes,' he said.

'We are excited that the provision of free and quality healthcare initiatives continues to improve the lives of various communities across the country.'

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation was established in 2009, and it has invested in creating initiatives that solve pressing health issues, ensure healthy lives and promote the wellbeing of Ghanaians in various communities nationwide.

GNA